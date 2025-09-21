FY2025 Earnings Estimate for DHC Issued By B. Riley

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $382.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.74 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,847,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 44,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 158.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,862,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,459 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $8,583,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,134,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 187,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 151,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.36%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.