FY2025 EPS Estimates for Carnival Increased by William Blair

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Carnival in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Carnival stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Carnival has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carnival by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 183,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in Carnival by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in Carnival by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,530,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

