FY2025 EPS Estimates for Progressive Raised by Roth Capital

Get Progressive alerts:

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Progressive in a report issued on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $18.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.70. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $14.68 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PGR. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down previously from $327.00) on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.44.

Progressive Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PGR opened at $242.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.34. The company has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Progressive has a 1-year low of $228.54 and a 1-year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $556,230.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,466,664.72. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $337,299.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,958,001.74. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,062 shares of company stock valued at $32,217,635. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Progressive by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth $439,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $580,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in Progressive by 87.9% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 414,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,218,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 36.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.