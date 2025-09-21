FY2025 EPS Estimates for Safe Pro Group Lifted by Analyst

Get Safe Pro Group alerts:

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI – Free Report) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Safe Pro Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 17th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.54). Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Safe Pro Group’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safe Pro Group had a negative return on equity of 328.85% and a negative net margin of 731.46%.The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Safe Pro Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on Safe Pro Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Safe Pro Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

SPAI stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Safe Pro Group has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $130.75 million and a PE ratio of -8.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe Pro Group stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,333 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Safe Pro Group worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Safe Pro Group, Inc engages in the provision and acquisition of security and protection products. Its products include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software technology and photogrammetry analysis tools, bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment, and aerial managed services and mission-critical uncrewed solutions.

