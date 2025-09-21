FY2026 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes Decreased by Analyst

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKR. Capital One Financial raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 target price on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.32.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $49.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 51.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,462,000 after buying an additional 82,706 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,890,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 30.07%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

