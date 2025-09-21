FY2026 EPS Estimates for National Bank Boosted by Analyst

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.50. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on National Bank from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group raised National Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

National Bank Stock Down 4.0%

National Bank stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.78. National Bank has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.68.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 20.02%.The company had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in National Bank by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,851,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,138,000 after buying an additional 72,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bank by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,570,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,085,000 after purchasing an additional 120,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,996,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in National Bank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 902,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $-0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a ($1.20) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of -3.0%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

