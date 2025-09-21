GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.50 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities cut GDI Integrated Facility Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.60.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Up 1.8%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$27.59 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$25.45 and a 1-year high of C$41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$650.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.96.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc is engaged in the facility services sector. The company’s operating segment includes Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services and Complementary Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Janitorial Canada segment. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provide a wide range of basic janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning, and dusting, as well as other building services including lawn maintenance, snow removal and other.

