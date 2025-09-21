GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 1.5% Following Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $303.03 and last traded at $301.62. Approximately 9,588,597 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,826,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.09.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.
GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.5%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.10. The firm has a market cap of $319.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $3,408,828,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,606,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,632 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,075,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
About GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
