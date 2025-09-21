Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Head to Head Survey

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genius Sports and Opera”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $510.89 million 5.39 -$63.04 million ($0.31) -41.26 Opera $480.65 million 3.50 $80.77 million $0.89 21.13

Analyst Recommendations

Opera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Sports. Genius Sports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Genius Sports and Opera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 2 15 3 3.05 Opera 1 0 6 0 2.71

Genius Sports presently has a consensus target price of $14.22, indicating a potential upside of 11.20%. Opera has a consensus target price of $24.90, indicating a potential upside of 32.38%. Given Opera’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than Genius Sports.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports -13.94% -11.48% -8.76% Opera 14.53% 8.85% 7.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Genius Sports shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.4% of Opera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Genius Sports has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Opera beats Genius Sports on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and optimization of digital marketing campaigns, such as data-driven personalized ad creative; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards programs; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform; and offers Web3 and e-commerce services. Opera Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

