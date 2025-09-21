GetBusy (LON:GETB) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 71 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.91), with a volume of 222639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.90).

Specifically, insider Daniel Adam Rabie bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 67 per share, for a total transaction of £100,500.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -57.60. The company has a market cap of £34.22 million, a PE ratio of 4,141.10 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.74.

GetBusy ( LON:GETB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX (1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. GetBusy had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. As a group, analysts expect that GetBusy plc will post 0.0783995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GetBusy plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Workiro and Virtual Cabinet for document workflow management, client portals, and digital signatures; SmartVault for enterprise content management; and HELLOPLAN for meeting scheduling and management.

