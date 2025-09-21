Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 304,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,748 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $334,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total value of $1,136,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,692,231.75. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $296,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 160,110 shares in the company, valued at $18,977,838.30. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,390,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $121.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.