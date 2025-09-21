GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Sells $20,017,307.91 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 396,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $20,017,307.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 73,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,798.47. This represents a 84.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Matthew Jacobson sold 47,300 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $2,367,365.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Matthew Jacobson sold 143,205 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $6,701,994.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $5,476,208.00.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $50.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,255.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $74.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on GitLab from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Capital One Financial lowered GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 174.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter worth $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 447.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 114.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

