Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Stock Unloaded Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock on August 1st.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 8/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 8/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 8/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) on 8/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 8/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) on 8/1/2025.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $40.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $41.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

About Senator Boozman

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEM. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 171.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

