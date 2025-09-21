Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $92.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.1667.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMAB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 0.4%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMAB opened at $107.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $62.06 and a 52 week high of $116.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

