Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $92.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.1667.
A number of research analysts recently commented on OMAB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th.
OMAB opened at $107.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $62.06 and a 52 week high of $116.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.
