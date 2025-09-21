HC Wainwright Increases Earnings Estimates for KALA BIO

Get KALA BIO alerts:

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KALA BIO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.65) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.96). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KALA BIO’s current full-year earnings is ($10.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for KALA BIO’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.89) EPS.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.11.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KALA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised KALA BIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on KALA BIO in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded KALA BIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KALA BIO from $15.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KALA BIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

KALA BIO Stock Up 12.0%

Shares of KALA stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. KALA BIO has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark T. Iwicki sold 13,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $53,040.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 258,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,316.33. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 30,678 shares of company stock valued at $123,019 over the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KALA BIO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KALA BIO by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 298,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 78,582 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in KALA BIO during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KALA BIO by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 196,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 75,048 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in KALA BIO during the 1st quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KALA BIO by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KALA BIO Company Profile

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

Further Reading

