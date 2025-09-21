HC Wainwright Weighs in on Rezolute FY2030 Earnings

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 EPS estimates for Rezolute in a report issued on Thursday, September 18th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rezolute’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share.
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03).
Rezolute Price Performance
Shares of RZLT opened at $7.70 on Friday. Rezolute has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $8.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Rezolute by 24.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,034,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,385 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,766,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rezolute by 201.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,834 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Rezolute by 2,817.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,089,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Rezolute by 56.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,886,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,234 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rezolute
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
Read More
