Head to Head Comparison: Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) & Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bridgford Foods and Mondelez International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgford Foods 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mondelez International 1 5 14 0 2.65

Mondelez International has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.01%. Given Mondelez International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mondelez International is more favorable than Bridgford Foods.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Bridgford Foods has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mondelez International has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bridgford Foods and Mondelez International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgford Foods $223.65 million 0.33 -$3.38 million ($0.80) -10.06 Mondelez International $36.44 billion 2.26 $4.61 billion $2.73 23.34

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgford Foods. Bridgford Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mondelez International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgford Foods and Mondelez International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgford Foods -3.19% -5.81% -4.72% Mondelez International 9.84% 15.35% 5.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of Bridgford Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Mondelez International shares are held by institutional investors. 80.7% of Bridgford Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mondelez International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mondelez International beats Bridgford Foods on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products. It provides frozen food products to food service and retail customers through wholesalers, cooperatives, and distributors; and snack food items to supermarkets, mass merchandise, and convenience retail stores through customer-owned distribution centers, as well as a direct store delivery network. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Bridgford Foods Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Bridgford Industries Incorporated.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's brand portfolio includes Oreo, Ritz, LU, CLIF Bar, and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone chocolate. It serves supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, distribution centers, third party distributors, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents. The company also sells products directly to businesses and consumers through e-retail platforms, retailer digital platforms, as well as through its direct-to-consumer websites and social media platforms. Mondelez International, Inc. was formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez International, Inc. in October 2012. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

