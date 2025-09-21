Head to Head Review: Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) vs. Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN)

Profitability

This table compares Logansport Financial and Pathfinder Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 4.49% N/A N/A Pathfinder Bancorp 2.98% 2.15% 0.18%

Risk & Volatility

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $13.98 million 1.31 $1.25 million $1.04 28.86 Pathfinder Bancorp $87.92 million 0.82 $3.38 million $0.35 43.14

This table compares Logansport Financial and Pathfinder Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pathfinder Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial. Logansport Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathfinder Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Logansport Financial pays out 173.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Pathfinder Bancorp beats Logansport Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, the company offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. Logansport Financial Corp. was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial, residential real estate, construction, and tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

