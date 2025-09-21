Head to Head Review: Universal (NYSE:UVV) vs. Green Globe International (OTCMKTS:GGII)

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) and Green Globe International (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of Universal shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Green Globe International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Universal and Green Globe International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal 0 1 0 0 2.00 Green Globe International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal 3.51% 8.46% 4.10% Green Globe International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal and Green Globe International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal $2.94 billion 0.47 $95.05 million $4.11 13.45 Green Globe International N/A N/A N/A ($9.75) 0.00

Universal has higher revenue and earnings than Green Globe International. Green Globe International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Universal beats Green Globe International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. The company contracts, purchases, processes, and sells flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of cigarettes; and dark air-cured tobaccos principally used in the manufacture of cigars, natural wrapped cigars and cigarillos, smokeless, and pipe tobacco products. It also provides value-added services, including blending, chemical, and physical testing of tobacco; service cutting for various manufacturers; manufacturing reconstituted leaf tobacco; just-in-time inventory management services; electronic nicotine delivery systems; and smoke testing services for customers. In addition, the company offers testing services for crop protection agents and tobacco constituents in seed, leaf, and finished products, including e-cigarette liquids and vapors; and analytical services that include chemical compound testing in finished tobacco products and mainstream smoke. Further, it provides a various value-added manufacturing processes to produce specialty vegetable and fruit-based ingredients, as well as botanical extracts and flavorings for human and pet food markets; and recycles waste materials from tobacco production. Universal Corporation was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Green Globe International

Green Globe International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fast-moving consumer goods. The company offers herbs and hemp smokable rolling papers. It also develops and manufactures CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty care products. The company owns intellectual property and consumer goods in the retail, advertising, cannabis, and hemp industries. Green Globe International, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

