Head to Head Review: Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) & Brand House Collective (NASDAQ:TBHC)

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) and Brand House Collective (NASDAQ:TBHC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Williams-Sonoma and Brand House Collective”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams-Sonoma $7.71 billion 3.13 $1.13 billion $9.09 21.79 Brand House Collective $420.61 million 0.10 -$23.13 million ($1.52) -1.21

Profitability

Williams-Sonoma has higher revenue and earnings than Brand House Collective. Brand House Collective is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Williams-Sonoma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Williams-Sonoma and Brand House Collective’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams-Sonoma 14.54% 54.47% 22.05% Brand House Collective -7.56% N/A -10.22%

Volatility & Risk

Williams-Sonoma has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brand House Collective has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Williams-Sonoma and Brand House Collective, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams-Sonoma 1 10 7 2 2.50 Brand House Collective 0 0 1 1 3.50

Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus price target of $199.11, indicating a potential upside of 0.52%. Brand House Collective has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 280.43%. Given Brand House Collective’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brand House Collective is more favorable than Williams-Sonoma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Williams-Sonoma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Brand House Collective shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Williams-Sonoma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Brand House Collective shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Williams-Sonoma beats Brand House Collective on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williams-Sonoma



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. The company also provides home decor products under the West Elm brand; kids accessories under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; and an organic bedding to multi-purpose furniture under the Pottery Barn Teen brand. In addition, it offers made-to-order lighting, hardware, furniture, and home decors inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; personalized products and custom gifts under the Mark and Graham brand; and colorful and vintage-inspired heirloom products under the GreenRow, as well as operates a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry under the Outward brand. The company markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Brand House Collective



Kirkland’s, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland’s, Kirkland’s Home, Kirkland’s Home Outlet, Kirkland’s Outlet, and Kirkland Collection names. It also operates an e-commerce website, kirklands.com. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

