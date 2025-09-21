Head to Head Survey: Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) & SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY)

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and Tigo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A Tigo Energy -69.01% -434.06% -63.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and Tigo Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tigo Energy $54.01 million 2.50 -$62.75 million ($0.84) -2.44

SMA Solar Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tigo Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SMA Solar Technology and Tigo Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMA Solar Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tigo Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tigo Energy has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 119.51%. Given Tigo Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than SMA Solar Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Tigo Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Tigo Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tigo Energy beats SMA Solar Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc. provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities. In addition, it offers GO Battery that provides energy resilience in the event of a grid outage and optimizes energy consumption based on rate plans for home energy needs; GO Inverter, which offers energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid; GO Link/Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), a component for battery backup of on-grid systems; and GO Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger to reduce transportation costs. The company serves residential, commercial, and utility sectors through distributors and solar installers in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Tigo Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

