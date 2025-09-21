Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Given New GBX 245 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 255 to GBX 245 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 target price on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 210.
Helios Towers is a leading independent telecommunications infrastructure company, having established one of the most extensive tower portfolios across Africa and the Middle East. It builds, owns and operates telecom passive infrastructure, providing services to mobile network operators.
Helios Towers owns and operates telecommunication tower sites in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Madagascar, Malawi and Oman.
Helios Towers pioneered the model in Africa of buying towers that were held by single operators and providing services utilising the tower infrastructure to the seller and other operators.
