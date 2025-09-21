High Tide FY2026 EPS Estimate Reduced by Ventum Cap Mkts

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for High Tide in a report issued on Wednesday, September 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 1.66%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HITI. Haywood Securities raised shares of High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of High Tide in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

HITI opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $330.15 million, a PE ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 0.58. High Tide has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HITI. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in High Tide by 82,976.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth $32,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth $110,000. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

