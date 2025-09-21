High Tide FY2026 EPS Forecast Lowered by Ventum Cap Mkts

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of High Tide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised shares of High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

High Tide Price Performance

Shares of High Tide stock opened at C$0.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. High Tide has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.10.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.