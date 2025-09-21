IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $19,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,855,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,001,000 after acquiring an additional 146,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,244,000 after purchasing an additional 825,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,166,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,865,000 after buying an additional 414,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,076,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,046,000 after buying an additional 290,551 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $656.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $614.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.96. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $688.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.44.

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total transaction of $5,279,921.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,041.68. This represents a 54.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,600.46. This represents a 89.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

