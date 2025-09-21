Insider Buying: GetBusy (LON:GETB) Insider Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Adam Rabie bought 150,000 shares of GetBusy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 67 per share, for a total transaction of £100,500.

Daniel Adam Rabie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Daniel Adam Rabie sold 6,857 shares of GetBusy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 59, for a total transaction of £4,045.63.

Shares of GETB stock opened at GBX 67.50 on Friday. GetBusy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 43.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 67.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,141.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -57.60.

GetBusy ( LON:GETB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX (1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. GetBusy had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GetBusy plc will post 0.0783995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GetBusy plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Workiro and Virtual Cabinet for document workflow management, client portals, and digital signatures; SmartVault for enterprise content management; and HELLOPLAN for meeting scheduling and management.

