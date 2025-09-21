Insider Buying: Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Insider Buys 231,564 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2025

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHPGet Free Report) insider Richard Howell acquired 231,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 89 per share, with a total value of £206,091.96.

Richard Howell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 31st, Richard Howell acquired 70,745 shares of Primary Health Properties stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 96 per share, with a total value of £67,915.20.
  • On Thursday, July 31st, Richard Howell purchased 20,849 shares of Primary Health Properties stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 per share, with a total value of £20,015.04.
  • On Thursday, July 31st, Richard Howell purchased 9,389 shares of Primary Health Properties stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 per share, with a total value of £9,013.44.

Primary Health Properties Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 89.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73. Primary Health Properties Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 85.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 105.50. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,241.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Primary Health Properties Plc will post 7.0875912 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 105.

View Our Latest Analysis on PHP

About Primary Health Properties

(Get Free Report)

Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.