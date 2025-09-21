Insider Buying: Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Insider Buys 231,564 Shares of Stock

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) insider Richard Howell acquired 231,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 89 per share, with a total value of £206,091.96.

Richard Howell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 31st, Richard Howell acquired 70,745 shares of Primary Health Properties stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 96 per share, with a total value of £67,915.20.

On Thursday, July 31st, Richard Howell purchased 20,849 shares of Primary Health Properties stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 per share, with a total value of £20,015.04.

On Thursday, July 31st, Richard Howell purchased 9,389 shares of Primary Health Properties stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 per share, with a total value of £9,013.44.

Primary Health Properties Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 89.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73. Primary Health Properties Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 85.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 105.50. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,241.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Primary Health Properties ( LON:PHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Primary Health Properties Plc will post 7.0875912 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 105.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.

