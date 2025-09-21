Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells 116,861 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $7,564,412.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 158,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,289,092.42. This represents a 42.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 17th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 106,521 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $6,629,867.04.

On Monday, September 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 96,294 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $6,079,040.22.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 99,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $6,173,461.12.

On Friday, September 12th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 97,209 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $6,227,208.54.

On Thursday, September 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 112,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $7,118,054.02.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 104,906 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $6,557,674.06.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 107,493 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $6,650,591.91.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 303.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,810,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,715,000 after purchasing an additional 31,458,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,131,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,410,000 after buying an additional 11,360,260 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509,805 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,864,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159,175 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,148,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051,682 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

