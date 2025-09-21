Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $15.59 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.28.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 908.48%.The firm had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $104,617.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 106,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,989.24. This trade represents a 6.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Chase purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 134,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,970.79. This trade represents a 288.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,534 shares of company stock worth $153,837 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 114,900.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 76.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.