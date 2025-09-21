International Paper Company $IP Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.30, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69. International Paper Company has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $60.36.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently -1,850.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Paper

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,951.69. The trade was a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.