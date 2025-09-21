Investors Buy High Volume of RealReal Call Options (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,032 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 28% compared to the average volume of 2,378 call options.

RealReal stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. RealReal has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.50.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. RealReal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RealReal will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 260,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $2,065,757.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,803,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,316,169.36. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in RealReal by 117.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on RealReal from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

