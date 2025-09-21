Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Position Trimmed by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,778,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,631,000 after buying an additional 765,441 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19,937.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,240,000 after buying an additional 464,941 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,951,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,463,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,418,000 after buying an additional 155,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at $23,296,249.20. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.6%

JKHY opened at $151.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.69 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

