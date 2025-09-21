Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Trading 50% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report) traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 894,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 655% from the average session volume of 118,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Japan Gold Trading Up 39.4%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a market cap of C$70.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.38.
About Japan Gold
Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Gold
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Berkshire-Backed Lennar Slides After Weak Q3 Earnings
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Analysts Turn Bullish on Hershey—Is Pepsi the Next Value Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.