Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Trading 50% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report) traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 894,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 655% from the average session volume of 118,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Japan Gold Trading Up 39.4%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a market cap of C$70.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.38.

About Japan Gold

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

