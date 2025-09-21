JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. Amcor has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $11.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 377.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 839.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 18,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

