JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Price Target to $41.00

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.13. Brookfield Renewable has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,250,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,987,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,946 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,855,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,574,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,186,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,599,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,652,000 after purchasing an additional 843,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

