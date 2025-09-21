JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $8.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 31.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

Canadian Solar Trading Down 0.6%

CSIQ opened at $11.70 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The solar energy provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($1.29). Canadian Solar had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Canadian Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 598.5% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 38.6% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 141.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

