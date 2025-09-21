JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE Shares Bought by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JIRE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7,849.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 65,546 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,421,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 734,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,995,000 after buying an additional 72,724 shares in the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 149,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after buying an additional 97,014 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JIRE opened at $73.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $68.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $73.70.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

