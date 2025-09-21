Judges Scientific’s (JDG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 price objective on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Judges Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,900.

Judges Scientific Price Performance

JDG opened at GBX 6,320 on Thursday. Judges Scientific has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,715 and a fifty-two week high of £103.50. The firm has a market cap of £420.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,098.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,585.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,216.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 141.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Judges Scientific had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Judges Scientific will post 402.5824271 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Charles Holroyd purchased 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,675 per share, with a total value of £34,977. Also, insider Ian Wilcock purchased 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,188 per share, for a total transaction of £371.28. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 548 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,776. Insiders own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 23 businesses acquired since 2005.

The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.

