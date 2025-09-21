Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.62. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 143,410 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,747.80. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,632,112.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock worth $677,418,500. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

