Kairos Pharma’s (KAPA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Kairos Pharma Stock Down 9.0%

NYSEAMERICAN KAPA opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. Kairos Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kairos Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kairos Pharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,404,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 10.25% of Kairos Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Kairos Pharma

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapeutics for cancer patients that are designed to overcome key hurdles in immune suppression and drug resistance. These therapeutics include antibodies and small molecules for the treatment of prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and glioblastoma.

