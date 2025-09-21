Katie Bickerstaffe Purchases 5,037 Shares of Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Stock

Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 374 per share, with a total value of £18,838.38.
Barratt Redrow Price Performance
Shares of Barratt Redrow stock opened at GBX 375.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 374.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 419.92. The firm has a market cap of £5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 3,647.57. Barratt Redrow plc has a 1 year low of GBX 347.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 507.40.
Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 25.50 earnings per share for the quarter.
Barratt Redrow Company Profile
Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.
Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.
We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:
✅ Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards.
