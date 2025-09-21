Katie Bickerstaffe Purchases 5,037 Shares of Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Stock

Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 374 per share, with a total value of £18,838.38.

Get Barratt Redrow alerts:

Barratt Redrow Price Performance

Shares of Barratt Redrow stock opened at GBX 375.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 374.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 419.92. The firm has a market cap of £5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 3,647.57. Barratt Redrow plc has a 1 year low of GBX 347.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 507.40.

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 25.50 earnings per share for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTRW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow from GBX 591 to GBX 510 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 565 target price on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Redrow from GBX 575 to GBX 550 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 440 target price on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 511.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

✅ Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.