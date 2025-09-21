Kellanova (NYSE:K) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.50 and last traded at $77.52, with a volume of 968595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Kellanova Stock Down 1.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 60.89%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,031,263 shares of company stock worth $82,079,367 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $294,749,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 39.0% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 66.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,049,000 after purchasing an additional 962,172 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1,866.3% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 961,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 912,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kellanova by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,055,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,535,000 after acquiring an additional 720,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

