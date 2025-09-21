Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,969,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,140,604,000 after purchasing an additional 95,876 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,814,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,148 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,263,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $636,854,000 after acquiring an additional 305,143 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,892,000 after acquiring an additional 33,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,273,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,561,000 after acquiring an additional 53,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $178.36 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.43 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.60.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,528.80. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock worth $2,383,195. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Barclays cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

