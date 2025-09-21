Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $33.56, but opened at $34.86. Morgan Stanley now has a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. Klaviyo shares last traded at $34.97, with a volume of 318,947 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Klaviyo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Klaviyo to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,000,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $127,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 3,413 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $109,898.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,235.80. This trade represents a 23.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,077,413 shares of company stock valued at $161,623,703 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Klaviyo by 227.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Trading Up 5.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -140.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.97 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Klaviyo has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Further Reading

