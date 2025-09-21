Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.96.

Read Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $126.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.