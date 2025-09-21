Leggett & Platt Q3 EPS Forecast Lowered by Zacks Research

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leggett & Platt’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.67.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.70. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.36%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.