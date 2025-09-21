Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.68.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $163.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.72 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

