Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $494.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $472.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $447.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

