LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Price Down 4.4% After Analyst Downgrade

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Rothschild Redb downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $318.87 and last traded at $324.48. 256,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 817,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $339.37.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LPLA. Citigroup lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.54.

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total value of $507,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,959,260.20. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,235. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.36.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.21%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

