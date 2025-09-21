lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $951,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $169.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.86. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research cut lululemon athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.30.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

